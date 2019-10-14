A crash involving three vehicles occurred at 10:09 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 12, near Wadena, leaving one in life-threatening condition.

The collision happened on eastbound Highway 10 in Wadena when a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Arthur Tellers, of Wadena, attempted to cross over at Highway 10 and 141st Ave. A Ram truck driven by 25-year-old Ronald Kremers, of Rockville, and a 1998 Dodge Stratus driven by Mitchell Tiede, 23, of Verndale, were traveling eastbound on Highway 10 when Tellers attempted to cross.

Kremers, in the Ram truck struck the Chevrolet. The Dodge was behind the Ram truck and avoided striking the Ram, but did collide with the Chevrolet before the Chevrolet came to rest in the median.

Conditions were wet.

Tellers, 87, from Wadena, was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of noon, Monday, Tellers condition was reported to be fair by St. Cloud CentraCare staff.

All others involved in the crash sustained no injuries. Everyone was wearing seat belts, according to a report from Minnesota State Patrol.