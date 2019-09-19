A Fergus Falls woman was killed, two others injured, in a two-car collision at the intersection of Hwy 71 and 210 at about 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, near Hewitt.

Judith A. Wilhelmy, age 80, Fergus Falls was killed in the crash. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Joseph W. Wilhelmy. The two were traveling east on Hwy 210 in a 2016 Toyota Scion when they crashed into a 2008 Audi A6 at the intersection traveling north on Hwy 71. Joseph Wilhelmy received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Audi, 36-year-old Jennifer I. Bryniarski, received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Her passenger, 1-year-old Irelee D. Bryniarski, was not injured.

First responders were called to the scene at 10:39 a.m.

All involved were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the state patrol.