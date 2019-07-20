Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Dunvilla
A 68-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt Friday afternoon in Otter Tail County in a collision with a passenger car.
Dale Marvin Stiehl, 68, of Albert Lea was transported to Sanford Medical with life-threatening injuries,according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet. He was driving a 1982 Honda CBR3000 motorcycle eastbound on Highway 34 in Scambler Township, turned north to go onto Otter Tail County Road 9, and was struck by a 1999 Chrysler 300 that was traveling westbound on Highway 34. The accident occurred just west of Dunvilla near Tamarack Lake.
The driver of the Chrysler, Debra Jane Leverson, 65, of Pelican Rapids, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag deployed. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which was reported at 4:20 p.m. on dry pavement. Otter Tail County deputies, Pelican Rapids police and Pelican Rapids Ambulance assisted at the scene.