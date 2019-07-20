Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Dunvilla

Dale Marvin Stiehl, 68, of Albert Lea was transported to Sanford Medical with life-threatening injuries,according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet. He was driving a 1982 Honda CBR3000 motorcycle eastbound on Highway 34 in Scambler Township, turned north to go onto Otter Tail County Road 9, and was struck by a 1999 Chrysler 300 that was traveling westbound on Highway 34. The accident occurred just west of Dunvilla near Tamarack Lake.