Woman dies after plummeting 30 feet from Gooseberry Falls

Rebecca Nara fell approximately 20 to 30 feet at the lower falls of the popular North Shore attraction on Saturday, July 13, according to the website and a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office. She was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

Her death was announced Wednesday on CaringBridge.

"She peacefully went while surrounded by friends and family," the post states. "While this is truly a tragedy, it has saved her family from having to give the order to transition her to comfort care. Rebecca was a registered organ donor with healthy organs to pass on to others in need. Medical professionals said that her gifts will mean new lives for as many as 40 people. We are all very thankful for the prayers and support during this difficult time."