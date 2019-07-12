Pilot killed in small plane crash in Hawley, Minn., identified
HAWLEY, Minn. — The pilot who died in an ultralight plane crash has been identified by authorities as Bradley Gibb, 69, of Vergas.
Gibb's aircraft went down about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at the Hawley Airport and died on scene, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He was the only occupant of the plane when it went down.
The crash remains under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Hawley is about 20 miles east of Moorhead.