Man dies after being pinned beneath ATV in west-central Minnesota
MADISON, Minn. — A 56-year old man from Lac qui Parle County was found dead early Friday morning, July 12, pinned underneath an ATV.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending family notification. A location was not released by the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, around 3 a.m. Friday the sheriff's office was notified that a farmer who had been out spraying weeds on an ATV had not returned home. Law enforcement began coordinating a search effort when the farmer was located by a relative.
The victim was found pinned underneath the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.