The name of the victim has not been released, pending family notification. A location was not released by the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, around 3 a.m. Friday the sheriff's office was notified that a farmer who had been out spraying weeds on an ATV had not returned home. Law enforcement began coordinating a search effort when the farmer was located by a relative.

The victim was found pinned underneath the ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.