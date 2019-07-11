Clay County sheriff's deputies look over the wreckage of a small aircraft that crashed and burned Thursday, July 11, at the Hawley (Minn.) Airport. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

HAWLEY, Minn. — A pilot of an ultralight aircraft was killed after it crashed at the Hawley Airport on Thursday, July 11, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. and when crews arrived on scene they found a bystander with minor injuries who pulled the pilot from the burning aircraft, Sheriff Mark Empting said.

The only individual in the aircraft was the pilot who died on scene and the bystander was treated for their injuries and released, Empting says.

The Hawley Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

Hawley is about 20 miles east of Fargo-Moorhead.



