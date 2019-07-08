Man injured in boat skiing accident on Spirit Lake

When emergency crews arrived, they learned that 57-year-old Daniel Bloomquist of Williston, ND was skiing behind a boat operated by his daughter, 20-year-old Kayla Bloomquist also of Williston, ND, when Daniel lost balance on the skis and injured himself. Daniel was transported to Tri-County Hospital by ambulance and was later airlifted to a Fargo hospital. He is in stable condition, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

All parties involved were wearing their life vests at the time of the incident.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance and Life Link III Air Care.