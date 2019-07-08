Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run near Ottertail

Tyler Wohlers, 21, from Wahpeton, N.D., was killed in the collision, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, which is asking for the public's help in finding the driver and vehicle involved.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, July 6, Wohlers and two other men were walking on the northbound shoulder of Highway 78 headed south.

Wohlers tripped and fell into the northbound traffic lane and was fatally hit by a passing car, which then drove away.

The two other men told authorities the vehicle was a smaller sedan, similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier. The car could be a white or silver color. However, it was dark and there were no streetlights in the area. The vehicle will have front end damage and a fluid leak.

The patrol is asking anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-846-8244.