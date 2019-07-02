Staples man dead after motorcycle, SUV crash
A Staples man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 10 last Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Marco Anthony Puentes, age 47, was traveling west down Highway 10 when he was struck by an SUV crossing northbound at the 12th Street NE intersection in Todd County.
The SUV, a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, spun 180 degrees and came to a rest. The 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle landed in the right lane, west of the intersection.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and road conditions were dry, according to the patrol. Puentes was not wearing a helmet. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, but did not survive.
The driver of the Tahoe, 73-year-old Judith Ann Bjerga of Motley, was taken to a health care center in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.
Staples police and fire departments, along with North Memorial Air Care, assisted the patrol at the scene. The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on June 28.