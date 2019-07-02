Staples man dead after motorcycle, SUV crash

The SUV, a 2003 Chevy Tahoe, spun 180 degrees and came to a rest. The 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle landed in the right lane, west of the intersection.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and road conditions were dry, according to the patrol. Puentes was not wearing a helmet. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, but did not survive.

The driver of the Tahoe, 73-year-old Judith Ann Bjerga of Motley, was taken to a health care center in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

Staples police and fire departments, along with North Memorial Air Care, assisted the patrol at the scene. The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on June 28.