2 vehicle crash near Menahga

A 2015 Ford F-250 had collided with a 2016 Kia Sportage, causing the Kia to enter the ditch and overturn, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver of the Ford F-250, identified as Ryan Hart, 26, of Park Rapids, stated he stopped at the stop sign and didn't see the vehicle so he proceeded into the intersection and collided with the Kia. The driver of the Kia Sportage, identified as Barbara Horsager, 83, of Eagan, was uninjured.

Hart and Horsager were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Menahga Fire Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Hospital and K&K Towing.