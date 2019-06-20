Minor injury in 2-vehicle crash in Verndale
A driver received non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday, June 20, in Verndale.
A 1999 Crown Victoria driven by 77-year-old Raymond Ismil, Verndale, was traveling north on Brown Street to cross over Hwy 10 when it struck a 2020 Toyota Corolla traveling east on Highway 10 at the intersection. The Corolla was driven by 42-year-old Christopher M. Roman, East Hampton, Conn. Ismil received non-life threatening injuries, no one in the Corolla was injured, according to a State Patrol crash report. All parties were wearing seatbelts.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Wadena County Sheriff' Office, Verndale Police Department, Verndale Fire and Rescue and Tri-County Health Care.