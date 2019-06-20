Minor injury in 2-vehicle crash in Verndale

The Minnesota State Patrol works the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday, June 20, at the intersection of Hwy 10 and Brown Street in Verndale. The vehicle was struck in the side while traveling east on Hwy 10. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal

Traffic is directed around a crash at Hwy 10 and Brown Street in Verndale Thursday, June 20. The crash involved two vehicles colliding at the intersection. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal

A 1999 Crown Victoria driven by 77-year-old Raymond Ismil, Verndale, was traveling north on Brown Street to cross over Hwy 10 when it struck a 2020 Toyota Corolla traveling east on Highway 10 at the intersection. The Corolla was driven by 42-year-old Christopher M. Roman, East Hampton, Conn. Ismil received non-life threatening injuries, no one in the Corolla was injured, according to a State Patrol crash report. All parties were wearing seatbelts.