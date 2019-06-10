Trike crash with deer causes injuries

Upon arrival of deputies, it was found that a 1999 Honda Gold Wing Trike, driven by 57-year-old Dennis Trana had hit a deer, overturned and came to a rest in the west ditch of County Road 30. Both Dennis and his passenger, 56-year-old Ramona Trana, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both parties were transported to Lakewood Health Systems with non-life threatening injuries. Neither party was wearing a helmet.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Staples Police and Fire departments, Staples Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and Scott's Towing.