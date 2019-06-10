Search
    Trike crash with deer causes injuries

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 2:20 p.m.

    On Friday, June 7, at 6:43 p.m., Wadena County deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on Wadena County Road 30, in Thomastown Township.

    Upon arrival of deputies, it was found that a 1999 Honda Gold Wing Trike, driven by 57-year-old Dennis Trana had hit a deer, overturned and came to a rest in the west ditch of County Road 30. Both Dennis and his passenger, 56-year-old Ramona Trana, were thrown from the motorcycle.

    Both parties were transported to Lakewood Health Systems with non-life threatening injuries. Neither party was wearing a helmet.

    Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Staples Police and Fire departments, Staples Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and Scott's Towing.

