Wadena man injured in collision with semi

A white Chevrolet driven by Josh C. Kolijonen, 28, Wadena, ran a red light, driving west on Hwy 10 and collided with a semi driven by Eric J. Glish, 44, of Mantiowoc, Wisc.

Kolijonen's vehicle was pulled into another Chevrolet truck driven by Dalton H. Skonseng, 24, of Fergus Falls.

Koljonen received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Essentia Health. No one else was injured.