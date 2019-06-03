Wadena man injured in collision with semi
A Wadena man was injured after colliding with a semi then being pulled into a second vehicle Thursday in Clay County at the intersection of Hwy 10 and State Hwy 9 in Riverton Township.
A white Chevrolet driven by Josh C. Kolijonen, 28, Wadena, ran a red light, driving west on Hwy 10 and collided with a semi driven by Eric J. Glish, 44, of Mantiowoc, Wisc.
Kolijonen's vehicle was pulled into another Chevrolet truck driven by Dalton H. Skonseng, 24, of Fergus Falls.
Koljonen received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Essentia Health. No one else was injured.