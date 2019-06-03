Search
    One dead in western Minnesota crash

    By Forum News Service on Jun 2, 2019 at 6:25 p.m.

    MADISON, Minn. – One person has died and four were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, June 1, at the intersection of two county roads north of Madison in western Minnesota.

    The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Saturday at County Road 59 and County Road 24.

    Four people were taken to the Madison hospital with injuries. A fifth person, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

    Names are being withheld until relatives are notified, the sheriff’s office said Sunday, June 2.

    The accident is still under investigation.

