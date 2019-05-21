1 vehicle rollover injures Staples man

Upon arrival, Wadena County deputies found 31-year-old, North Allen Wiebesick of rural Staples had traveled south on 251st Avenue in Wadena County when he drifted onto the west shoulder, over corrected entered the North bound lane, hit the east shoulder, over corrected again and over turned his 2004 Buick Regal. Wiebesick was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Wiebesick was transported to Lakewood Health Systems with non-life threatening injuries.

Wadena County deputies were assisted at the scene byTodd County Sheriff's Office, Staples Police and Fire Departments, Lakewood Health Systems ambulance and Scott's Towing.