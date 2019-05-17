UPDATE: Park Rapids man killed in rollover crash ID'd

The vehicle driven by Bruce, a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 GT, was found upside down in a ditch on fire in section 3 of Shell River Township at 2:16 a.m., May 12, according to a press release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement and fire department personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. As the fire department worked on extinguishing the fire, Bruce was located inside. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire and remove Bruce.

It appeared as though the vehicle was traveling southbound on 199th Ave, just south of the Hubbard County Line Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the west ditch. Once in the ditch, the vehicle hit an approach and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof.

The family of the victim confirmed his identity Thursday, May 16.