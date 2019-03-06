Drunk driver crashes into Amish buggy
An Amish buggy with five occupants was struck by a drunk driver north of Bluffton, according to the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Travis Rappatt, 38, New York Mills, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicular operation, after rear-ending the buggy with his car. When tested he had a blood-alcohol level of .23, almost three times the legal limit.
The crash was reported at 6:14 p.m., Feb. 28. The buggy was driven by 33-year-old Laura Schrock, of rural New York Mills. She had four child passengers ages 1 to 5 in the buggy with her. One of the children received minor injuries.