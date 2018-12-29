1 injured in 5 vehicle crash in Wadena Saturday
One woman was injured when five-vehicles crashed outside of Wadena Saturday just before noon.
Janice A. Roers, 70, Wadena, was traveling east on Highway 10 exiting Wadena in a 2008 Pontiac Vibe. She stopped to make a left turn into the Terry Motel when she was struck from behind by a Uhaul driven by Brian J. Schanil, 60, Warren. The Uhaul pushed the Pontiac into the westbound lanes, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
A Subaru Forester, driven by Jeffrey G. Nemec, 38, Montrose, was traveling west on Hwy 10 then struck the Pontiac pushing it into the noth ditch. A Chevy Cobalt, driven by Chad S. Johnson, 50, Nicollet, also traveling west on Hwy 10 swerved to miss the collision and struck a culvert on the north side. A Toyota Rav 4, driven by Sheryl D. Schanil, 57, Warren, was traveling east on Hwy 10 and struck debris from the collision causing damage.
Roers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. No other drivers or passengers were injured in the crash.
All drivers were wearing seat belts and snow and ice were on the roadway, according to the state patrol.
The Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County EMS and Wadena Fire Department all assisted the state patrol on the scene.