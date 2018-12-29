1 injured in 5 vehicle crash in Wadena Saturday

A Subaru Forester, driven by Jeffrey G. Nemec, 38, Montrose, was traveling west on Hwy 10 then struck the Pontiac pushing it into the noth ditch. A Chevy Cobalt, driven by Chad S. Johnson, 50, Nicollet, also traveling west on Hwy 10 swerved to miss the collision and struck a culvert on the north side. A Toyota Rav 4, driven by Sheryl D. Schanil, 57, Warren, was traveling east on Hwy 10 and struck debris from the collision causing damage.

Roers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. No other drivers or passengers were injured in the crash.

All drivers were wearing seat belts and snow and ice were on the roadway, according to the state patrol.

The Wadena Police Department, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Tri-County EMS and Wadena Fire Department all assisted the state patrol on the scene.