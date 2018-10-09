About 11:05 p.m., Monday, Oct. 8, a pickup truck driven by a 52-year-old Danny George Guenther, of Mahnomen, Minn., was going east on Highway 113 and the ATV was going south on 450th Street South, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The report said the ATV failed to yield the right-of-way and the pickup collided with the ATV.

The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries.

More information on the ATV driver will released later on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The accident occured in Flom Township, Minn., which is about 37 miles from Detroit Lakes, Minn.