2 injured in crash at County roads 23 and 4

Edin's Chevrolet Traverse struck Ashman's Jeep Cherokee in the driver's door. Ashman's Jeep rolled two and a half times coming to a rest in the Northeast ditch of the intersection.

Edin's Traverse spun and came to a rest on the Northeast shoulder of the intersection.

Ashman and her passenger were transported to Tri-County Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. Edin walked away from the crash unharmed, the report stated.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Verndale Police Department, Verndale Fire Department and Lakewood Ambulance Service.