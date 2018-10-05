Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup in Wadena

The crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m. with wet conditions as a rain and sleet mixture was falling.

The driver of the truck, Lyle W. Bethel, 67, of Dent and his passenger Elaine M. Tuma, 68, of Perham, were not injured in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor, concerning the pickup truck occupants, the report stated.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Wadena Police and Tri-County Ambulance assisted the state patrol at the scene.

More information will likely be released later today.