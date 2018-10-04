The man was identified as Timothy Bisted, 69, of Cascade, Mont.

The crash occurred at about 9:55 a.m., according to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, who responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls about the crash in North Germany Township.

The dispatcher was informed a pickup truck had collided with a semi tractor/trailer. Upon the arrival of deputies, a Nissan pickup was found near the intersection with severe front end damage.

The driver of this pickup, Bisted, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the

scene by emergency personnel. Bisted was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt. According to witness statements, Bisted's Nissan pickup was eastbound on County Road 9 when it failed to yield to a tractor/trailer southbound on County Road 23, driven by Glen Beamer, 59, of Provo, Utah.

Beamer was not injured in the crash. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Sebeka Police Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, Schuller Funeral Home, and Ken's Towing of Menahga.