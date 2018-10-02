According to a statement released Tuesday by the police department, Morris died after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of BSU's Tamarack Hall, which is 12 floors high. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said Morris subsequently died from "significant internal head trauma." Police have ruled the fall as an accident.

Authorities were notified of the situation at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Morris was found on the ground bleeding. He died despite life-saving efforts.

Morris was not a student at BSU. He was attending college at M State's Wadena campus as an HVAC student.

Morris allegedly had been consuming alcohol at a large party in the 2500 block of Calihan Ave. NE earlier in the evening. Authorities have interviewed seven adults who were involved with hosting and providing alcohol at the party.

The Bemidji Police Department did not provide names of those individuals and the release said it would defer to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office for felony-level charges of providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death, gross misdemeanor-level providing alcohol to a minor, misdemeanor disorderly house and minor consumption.

BSU President Faith Hensrud held a brief press conference on Monday, explaining the counseling services the university had available to students.

The Student Center for Health and Counseling is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, students may contact the free Mobile Crisis Hotline at (800) 422-0045.

The university also is looking at putting together an event that would "focus on healing and focus on the health and well-being of our students," Hensrud said on Monday.