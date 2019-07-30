ROCHESTER, Minn. — Six people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 between Eyota and Rochester early Friday morning, Aug. 2, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Preliminary reports indicate a vehicle was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it struck another vehicle near mile post 223, east of Rochester, the patrol said.

A 2005 Chrysler Sebring and 2008 Ford Focus were involved in the crash. There were three occupants in each vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the six victims early Friday afternoon:

Christopher Michael Peterson, 26, of Rochester and his passengers Ester Linda Peters, 47, both of Rochester and Shayla Jean Peterson, 23, of Paynesville. Peterson, who was the driver of the Sebring, was wearing a seat belt according to State Patrol. Seat belt information for his passengers is listed as unknown.

Sheila Eagle, 54, and her passengers Tamara Lynn Eagle, 29, and Noyobee Eagle Richardson, 11, all of of Waukesha, Wis., were in the Focus. Sheila Eagle and Tamara Lynn Eagle were not wearing seat belts, according to State Patrol. Seat belt information for Noyobee Richardson is listed as unknown.

Later Friday afternoon, the State Patrol said preliminary reports indicate Eagle was driving the Ford Focus in the wrong direction, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, when it struck the westbound Sebring.

This is the deadliest crash on Minnesota roads since 2010 when six people were killed in that crash, the State Patrol said.

The crash closed the westbound lanes between the Eyota and Hwy. 52 exits for about six hours. The road reopened to traffic around 7:30 a.m.