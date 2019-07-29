A 14-year-old girl was life-flighted out of Otter Tail County Saturday after police say a rope wrapped around her neck while tubing behind a boat. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Marion Lake just southwest of Perham, Minn.

The report states a boat was pulling two tubes with separate ropes when one rope snapped, and in the process of recoiling, wrapped around the girl's neck. Perham Ambulance responded to the scene, along with Otter Tail County Water Patrol before she was life-flighted out. She remains in the hospital; her condition has not been released.