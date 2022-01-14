WADENA — Community members can glide into a second peaceful option for cross-country here skiing at Whitetail Run Golf Course.

The trail, set through all 18 holes at the course, is free to the public. You can bring your skis and park at the clubhouse parking lot.

With Wadena-Deer Creek students competing in area meets this year, they needed a different training area for skate skiing. The trails at Whitetail are designed for skate skiing, like the trails in Brainerd. Skate skiing includes moving side to side in a 'V' movement and classic cross-country skiing follows tracks in a forward stride.

The Whitetail trail is also less hilly than Blacks Grove, as Jeff Browne noted. He grooms the golf course trail.

While the new trail brings winter use to the golf course, you can also enjoy cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at Blacks Grove Park and the Perham Lakeside Golf Club.

“(People can) get out in the fresh air,” Browne said. He enjoys cross-country skiing and the fun of grooming the trails alongside his dog. “It’s great exercise to be outside.”