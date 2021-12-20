Verndale mother, daughter remain in critical condition from fire injuries

Alaina and Liberty Schultz remain in critical condition after a house fire in Verndale. A fundraiser is in place for the family as they fight to recover.

‘Don’t give up’: Bertha-Hewitt senior offers advice after tragically breaking both her legs at commencement ceremony

Bertha-Hewitt seniors plan a surprise graduation ceremony for Julie Ellis, a senior who broke her legs during the initial ceremony. Julie has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, which creates fragile bones.

Kids answer essay question: What does freedom mean to me?

From recounting historical events to showing respect for veterans,a group of students gather very eye-opening responses to the question “What does freedom mean to me?”

Beryl Novak has lived alone in his one-room deer shack for 44 years. That’s the way he likes it.

Since 1977 Beryl Novak has called the northern woods of Minnesota home. After purchasing 40 acres of land and moving a one-room shack to the site for deer hunting, Novak liked it so much he moved in for good.

Bean field collapses and falls 25 feet in rural Polk County

Near Climax, Minnesota, a quarter-mile long stretch of bean field collapsed 25 feet. Read about this geological wonder that stunned local farmers.

