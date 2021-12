The 74-year-old man reported missing from the 200 block of Fifth Street NE in Staples on Monday was found Tuesday following a search by local law enforcement and fire departments.

Lee Zolen, a white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall and 260 pounds, left sometime over the night of Monday, Dec. 6, according to an alert from the Todd County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

A recent report from the Staples Police Department said that Zolen was found and returned home on Tuesday night.