A 74-year-old man was reported missing from the 200 block of Fifth Street NE in Staples overnight.

Lee Zolen, a white male, 5 foot 8 inches tall and 260 pounds, left sometime over the night of Monday, Dec. 6, according to an alert from the Todd County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. It's unknown what direction he was headed.

If you know if his whereabouts or locate Zolen, contact the Todd County Sheriff's Office at 320-732-2157 or Staples PD at 218-894-1841.

He may be wearing a flannel shirt and jeans and walks with a cane.