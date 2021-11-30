DENT, Minn. -- A rural Dent, Minnesota, man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after being discovered stuck in an air duct at his home on Monday, Nov. 29, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

At 9:48 a.m., the sheriff's office received an emergency call from family members of the 40-year-old man, who was discovered stuck in the air duct. The man had not responded to any messages or phone calls for several days.

Dent firefighters, the Perham ambulance service and Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene and, upon arriving, determined the party to be deceased.

According to the news release, the death appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

The man's name was not immediately released. A sheriff's office official said they hope to update the news release in the coming days.