The spill was reported to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Monday and owners were reportedly cleaning up the spill Friday morning. It was located at an area north of Little Pine Lake, in a ditch that's next to a wetland. The MPCA reports no surface waters were affected by the spill.

Twin Spruce Farm is owned by Arnie and Kris Gruenes.

Arnie Gruenes said the manure was being pumped from the farm in a pipeline, in the county road ditch, when the pipeline was struck by something, possibly a snowmobile.

According to the MPCA, the feedlot operator noticed a pressure drop in equipment monitoring the manure flow and stopped the pump. He went to check on the hose and found a portion of the hose just past the feedlot site had been damaged by something running over it. He estimated the spill ran for only a few minutes before the pump was shut off.

The operator then hired a pumper truck to recover the spilled manure on Monday. He estimated he was able to recover about 1,000 gallons of liquid manure mixed with snow and melted snow in the ditch, the MPCA report said.

After an MPCA feedlot officer inspected the site Friday, Gruenes was asked to remove additional manure still in the ditch. This was accomplished Friday afternoon.

Further work will be done to mitigate the spill. Once the ground has frozen, a dirt berm will be installed between the spill site and the wetland to prevent any remaining manure from reaching the wetland. The operator will also put down straw in the area to help absorb any remaining material, according to Dan Olson, communications specialist with the MPCA.

Typically, the MPCA does not issue an enforcement document in cases where a spill is accidental and reported and mitigated in a timely manner as was done in this case.

The Gruenes milk 1,300 cows out of the rural Perham farm. The family took over the operation in 2019, remodeling and then reopening the facility. They have a second operation in Richmond, Minn.