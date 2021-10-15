For those who enrolled in the EZ Pay automatic payment system with any news site within the Forum Communications Company along with those who were already using recurring payments for their subscriptions, a drawing was held for a selection of prizes. Congratulations to our lucky winners Harlan Wickre of Rochester, Minn., Peter Paulson of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Marsha Wick of Superior, Wis., and Eric Theis of Dilworth, Minn.

Winners were awarded one of the following prizes:

A Coleman 12x10 screen house

A Yeti Tundra 35 cooler

A Mainstays 5 piece outdoor furniture set

EZ Pay allows subscribers to set up automatic recurring payments for their print and digital news subscriptions. This eliminates the need for paper statements, checks and postage and ensures subscribers don’t experience any disruptions to their news delivery. New EZ Pay enrollees will also get an additional month added to their existing subscription for free.

To enroll in EZ Pay, log in to your news account and select the blue “Account” button from the homepage. Then select “Subscriptions” from menu options and choose “Set Up Recurring Payments.” You can also contact our Customer Success team for assistance starting EZ Pay.