WAHPETON, N.D. — A North Dakota Powerball player won $1 million in Wednesday night’s draw, according to the state lottery agency.

The player won by matching five white balls. The winning numbers were 23, 29, 47, 59 and 60, and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winning ticket was sold at the Cenex convenience store at 2019 9th St. N. in Wahpeton, a town in southeastern North Dakota. The store will get $5,000 for selling the winning ticket. The same store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket in 2013.

“If you have the winning ticket, the first thing you should do is sign the back of the ticket,” North Dakota Lottery director Randy Miller said in a statement.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Prizes over $599 have to be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery office, which recently moved to 1720 Burlington Drive in Bismarck.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, Oct. 16, draw is $60 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit lottery.nd.gov.