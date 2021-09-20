CROOKSTON, Minn. — Crookston police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl. The cause of her death has not been released, and her body has been transported to the University of North Dakota Pathology Center for an autopsy, according to a release from the Crookston Police Department.

The release states that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Summit Avenue at about 6:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, for a report of an unconscious girl who was possibly dead. The girl, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead shortly after law enforcement arrived.

Police believe her death is an isolated incident with no other individuals involved, and there is not believed to be any public safety concern, according to the release.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information was released about the incident.

Polk County Sheriff's Office and Crookston Area Ambulance also assisted with the call Monday morning, the release states.