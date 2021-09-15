BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bemidji Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stephanie Jo Chupp, who was reported missing by her roommates and co-workers on Monday morning, Sept. 13. She has not been in contact with co-workers or friends since Sunday night, Sept. 12.

Chupp is a 23-year-old Caucasian female with a light complexion, blue eyes and long brown hair, according to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella. Chupp is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200lbs. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Chupp may be driving her vehicle, a white 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix coupe with Minnesota license plates 655RVZ.

Bemidji police detectives continue to review video surveillance footage and other electronic means to contact Chupp. However, all attempts have been unsuccessful. Chupp’s family resides in the southwestern area of Stearns County, and she has not been in contact with any family members, the release said.

Anyone who has information about Chupp or her location should contact Bemidji police detectives at 218-333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers, which is anonymous. Reporting parties may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 by visiting www.crimestoppersmn.org, or by calling the toll-free phone number at 800-222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit smartphone app.