DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — As she watched the news out of Afghanistan in recent days, Tracy Dunham couldn't help but wonder what her brother, Brady Oberg, would have thought of it all.

Oberg, a native of Ulen, Minnesota, joined the U.S. Army in 2009 and was deployed to Afghanistan, serving on the front line during Operation Enduring Freedom.

After a year overseas, Oberg returned home, got married and finished his college degree.

But contrary to outward appearances, he had trouble settling back into civilian life after experiencing the din of war. In August 2015 he died by suicide.

Before he died, Oberg spoke to family members about his experience in Afghanistan and how he felt about it.

According to Dunham, as well as Brady Oberg's father, Russell Oberg, Brady felt strongly that the U.S. presence in Afghanistan had helped many people in that country. He felt that even if the benefits didn't last, the sacrifices made were still worth it.

That knowledge has been comforting to Brady's family, his sister said Monday, Aug. 16. But, she added, she is still curious about how her brother would feel about the country again falling under Taliban control.

"I knew what Brady's feeling was, but of course I would love to get his opinion on what is happening now. But we don't get the luxury of doing that," said Dunham, who is chairwoman of a foundation that her family set up to help other veterans and their families who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dunham said every soldier who served in Afghanistan will have their own opinion about what happened there and what is happening there now.

She worries, though, about the conclusions some may draw.

"Are they going to feel like they struggled for something that is hopeless?" she said.

James Ray was a pastor at Valley Christian Church in Moorhead, Minnesota, in 2010 when his son, Adam Ray, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, died in Afghanistan from wounds caused by an improvised explosive device.

Ray said Monday that having a son who died in combat didn't make him an expert on anything, "Other than perhaps my own grief."

However, the latest collapse of a foreign government that needed America's military strength to keep it safe should cause policymakers to pause before "committing our young men and women to war anywhere," he said.

"I don't think we have a real good track record of that," Ray added.

Russell Oberg said he is grateful he had the chance to talk with his son about his service in Afghanistan before he died.

While he has a difficult time understanding his son's point of view, Russell Oberg has achieved a level of peace knowing his son believed his efforts and those of his fellow soldiers mattered to the people of Afghanistan.

"I asked Brady that question, and he had an answer that was clear to him," Oberg said.

'Is it worth it?'

"I said, 'Is it worth it?' And he (Brady) said: 'The Taliban are people who kill people for no reason,' and he was really clear that we are a country that can do something about it," Oberg said, adding he saw something online over the weekend that echoed his son's views.

"One of his military buddies was on social media and said: 'We're frustrated or angry, but we did everything we were asked to do, and we kept a lot of people alive who wouldn't be today,'" Russell Oberg said.

Dunham said The Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation continues to help veterans and their families deal with the trauma of war. One of the foundation's events, a weekend hunting and fishing retreat for veterans, is set for Sept. 17-19 near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the city where Brady Oberg resided at the time of his death.

As of Monday afternoon, two spots for the retreat remained open.

Dunham said veterans can apply to fill those spots by visiting the foundation's website at www.bradyoberglegacyfoundation.org and clicking on "events."

The retreat and other events are intended to help veterans and families heal from the after-effects of combat and violence, according to Dunham.

"That's our main thing," she said. "If we can help one (family) not have to tell their story like we have to, then it's worth it."