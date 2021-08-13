BENA, Minn. — A 3-year-old girl is dead as a result of an accidental shooting in Bena, Minnesota.

According to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in Bena on Friday, Aug. 13, just before 4 a.m. Deputies learned that a girl had been shot by accidental gunfire by a 5-year-old boy in the household.

The victim was being transported to the Essentia Health-Deer River Hospital by family members and was intercepted by an ambulance from Deer River and lifesaving efforts were attempted. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office as the investigation continues.

Assisting at the scene was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.