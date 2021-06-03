The FCC Podcast Network is a new, convenient option to stay informed on your favorite topics like news, sports, health and more. Our podcasts put you in control for convenient, easy listening whenever and wherever you want. Subscribe to our podcasts for free today and experience the benefits.

You’re in control

Once you’ve subscribed to a podcast, new episodes automatically download to your computer or mobile device as soon as they are available. Unlike traditional radio, podcasts let you pause, rewind, fast-forward or re-play at the push of a button, making it a convenient, time-efficient way to stay informed.

A podcast for everyone

With over 20 podcasts within the FCC Podcast Network, there’s something for everyone. Take a look at a few of our top podcasts:

Dakota Spotlight

Host James Wolner’s unique storytelling and investigative reporting has made Dakota Spotlight, a true-crime podcast from the upper Midwest, a popular choice. In 2021, the State Historical Society of North Dakota deemed Wolner’s podcasts so valuable to future research, Dakota Spotlight will be the first podcast preserved in the archives.

Health Fusion

Develop a healthy and happy mindset with host Viv Williams of Health Fusion. Delivering research-based health and wellness information from the experts, you'll start thriving with this insightful podcast. Get a dose of facts and inspiration hearing from amazing people overcoming health challenges and finding joy.

The Vault

Newspapers are a vault of news, information and stories. Bring your curiosity and open The Vault with a fresh look at the crime archives with a fresh look at the reports and evidence. Join reporters as they delve into our community's cold cases, crimes and more.

What are podcasts?

Simply put, podcasts are a modern take on radio with the luxury of being a bit more informal. From news and stories to investigative reports and interviews, podcasts offer a lot of variety for listeners beyond what may be available on local airwaves. Podcasts aren’t bound by time limits or hard breaks and are available to consumers on-demand, meaning you can listen to them whenever and wherever you want.

How can I start listening today?

You can view the FCC Podcast Network to see the latest podcast options and episodes. Selecting a podcast will provide you with links to listen to the podcast of your choice through Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify. Simply subscribe to the podcast to get the latest episodes automatically sent to your computer or mobile device library for free.

