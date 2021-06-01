A Bertha-Hewitt senior is having a special graduation ceremony today after an accident Friday, May 25, that left her unable to complete the commencement.

Senior Julie Ellis fell and broke both her legs prior to reaching the stage, according to an announcement from the Bertha-Hewitt School. Julie has osteogenesis imperfecta, brittle bone disease and it was her goal to walk across the stage to receive her diploma.

Julie had surgery recently to help stabilize her legs to walk better so she could achieve her dream of walking across the stage. Unfortunately her legs gave out and she had to be rushed to Gillettes Children's Hospital to get her legs put in splints.

"She came home to help the swelling go down until they can cast her legs. So ... we are throwing a SURPRISE Graduation Ceremony for Julie tomorrow, Tuesday, June 1, at 3 p.m. in the 2000 gym," according to a Bertha-Hewitt School Facebook post.

All are welcome to the event, with doors opening at 2:15 p.m.