PARK RAPIDS, Minn. — A bean processing plant west of Park Rapids was extensively damaged by a fire Monday, May 17.

The fire was reported at the Green Valley Bean Plant around 8:30 p.m., according to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

Firefighters crews cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a full five hours after flames were first reported.

No injuries have been reported so far and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Video captured by witnesses showed flames shooting out of the Green Valley Bean plant around 9:30 p.m., an hour after it started.

Joe Alden, who shot one of those videos, also reported hearing explosions when he drove by the plant as fire crews, police and Minnesota State Patrol all responded to the plant off of Highway 34.

Fire crews from across the region responded to assist the Park Rapid Fire Department. They included firefighters and equipment from departments in Nevis, Menahga, Frazee, Detroit lakes and Wolf Lake. Carsonville Fire and Rescue and the Hubbard County Fire Responder and Rescue also responded.

The Becker County Sheriff's office received assistance from the Park Rapids Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's office, and The Minnesota State Patrol.

No roads in the area were closed during the response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates