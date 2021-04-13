ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Historical Society has released plans to reopen historic sites and museums across the state starting in May.

Beginning around Memorial Day weekend, additional sites will open with changes in hours and offerings:

MNHS is working on plans to open the Alexander Ramsey House, Folsom House, Harkin Store, Lower Sioux Agency, Mill City Museum and Minnehaha Depot, a release said.

According to the release, the historical society is prepared to offer self-guided tours at the State Capitol as soon as the Minnesota Department of Administration reopens the building.

The Minnesota History Center, Split Rock Lighthouse, the Trading Post at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum, and outdoor trail sites, including Birch Coulee Battlefield, Fort Ridgely, Marine Mill and Traverse des Sioux, are currently open.

Beginning May 27, tickets can be purchased online or by calling 651-259-3015. A limited number of tickets will be available for walk-ups, and MNHS is limiting the number of daily visitors at sites.

For more information, visit the MNHS website at www.mnhs.org.