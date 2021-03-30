OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- A home is considered a complete loss after a fire that started in a driveway then spread to a home.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the fire started around 5 p.m. on Monday, March 29.

Firefighters responded to the home at 50771 E Lake Seven Road near Vergas.

It's located off of Scalp Lake, near The Barn at Five Lakes Resort.

The owner was boiling maple syrup in the driveway when flames spread to her home.

No one was hurt.

The homeowner, 67, was displaced.