The Wadena Police Department planned to replace three squad car cameras this year for $15,000 and thanks to the approval of city council Tuesday, Jan. 12, they’ll also be adding body cameras for all full-time officers.

The additional expense adds up to about $40,000 but is to be paid for over five years at $8,000 a year. Chief of Police Naomi Plautz said they are stretching payments out over five years because they plan to replace the cameras every five years. The camera systems are called WatchGuard, a Motorola body camera brand. The city plans to use Wadena County’s IT department and tap into their server storage for these systems.

City council members were understanding of the added expense. Council member Jesse Gibbs said “I think we all knew this was coming.”

Plautz noted in her background information that it’s only a matter of time before Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training or the Minnesota Legislature will require all law enforcement agencies to carry body cameras, “and this is no surprise this day in age.”

“I agree that our police department should have body cameras, and I believe the time is now to purchase them,” Plautz wrote.

All council members were in favor of the purchase. A second quote would have been about $5,000 cheaper, but was a brand that would not have been compatible to what the sheriff’s office uses.

Plautz noted that when body cameras were looked at several years ago, the cost was too high because the city was looking at having to buy their own computer server for data storage and needed a better internet connection. With those issues resolved by Wadena County’s IT assistance, it was a more manageable expense for the city, Plautz reasoned. While Wadena County stores the city’s data, the city retains possession of their data. Since Wadena County Sheriff's Office already uses the WatchGuard equipment it also made sense to purchase that brand.

The purchase includes four in-car cameras (one for each squad); 10 body cameras (one for each officer, plus an extra for part-time officers); and includes other necessary equipment to support the technology.

The current squad cameras are permanently mounted in the squad car, with an audio microphone that the officer carries on their duty belt. This camera captures the front windshield, and rear seat of the squad car. The city will sell two of their current cameras to Wadena County and keep a third one as a spare.

Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr said all county deputies started using the body cameras in March of 2020. He also recalls being one of the first in the area to use a dashboard camera in his squad back in 1998. Carr said if he’d have been told 10 years ago that every officer would be wearing a body camera he wouldn’t have believed it.

In addition to Wadena's Police Department, Verndale's Police Department has also budgeted to purchase body cameras this year. Verndale hopes to have two body cameras for their officers. They would also piggyback off the county server, according to city clerk/treasurer Melissa Current.

The cost for this equipment is high. The sheriff's department bought 13 body cameras at $995 a piece and they pay about $8,000 per year for the software necessary to keep the units ready for action and the data safe and secure. They also have 10 squad car cameras that roll every time officers turn their emergency lights on.

So while the county will be paying the price for this technology year after year for the foreseeable future, Carr says it doesn't take long for the technology to pay for itself.

"It records the event as it's happening -- it makes for an impartial account," Carr said.

Criminal justice uses the camera footage to quickly show what happened or at least what was captured by camera. The "he said, she said" doesn't hold much ground against a video account of how things actually happened. While an officer may still need to make an appearance in court for their role in an incident, in many cases, the footage tells the story. Officers should spend less time being paid to sit in court. Potentially it speeds up certain court cases where the video holds key evidence.

The cost of being sued is another threat today.

"We sometimes live in a society where people are not afraid to sue other people," Carr said. Being sued is expensive, win or lose. And if video evidence proves there was not no wrongdoing, it can put a stop to a lawsuit altogether. If an officer didn't handle a given situation very well or perhaps they handled it superbly, the footage can serve as invaluable training material for law enforcement.

Carr said the cameras also help to deescalate public concern of wrongdoing quickly. He referenced an incident this summer in the cities where rumor had it officers shot an unarmed man. Body camera footage easily contradicted that rumor, showing the male took his own life. Law enforcement wasted little time getting the footage out in the public's view. It was graphic, but the proof quelled what could have been another cry of foul against police officers. By releasing the footage from an officer so quickly during an active investigation, officials utilize a state law that allows for the release of evidence if it will, in part, "dispel widespread rumor or unrest." Other videos have shown officers were justifiably defending themselves and in the case of the death of George Floyd, video footage has shown an officer taking actions that led to murder charges against him and immediate public outcry.

RELATED: Police video release from fatal shooting of knife-wielding man in St. Paul

MN county attorney says officer-involved shooting justified

Charges against ex-officer Lane should be dropped in light of new footage, attorney says

Police bodycam video in George Floyd's killing publicly released

Carr said historically when people know they are being recorded their behavior improves, though that's not always the case.

Bodycam footage shows northern Minnesota mayor in expletive-filled rant against officers

From that day back in 1998 when Carr would have to take the VHS out of the car for review, things evolved to CDs and now officers simply pull into the back alley behind the jail and the data downloads wirelessly. While it's been around over 20 years already, Carr wishes we lived in a world where the cameras were not a necessary part of their work. As most people now carry a camera with them at all times, able to capture things as they happen, it's one more tool law enforcement locally believes in and trusts to help them do their job.