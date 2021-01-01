WADENA, Minn. — From the COVID-19 pandemic to the fight for social justice, and the presidential election to the race for a vaccine — and everything in-between — 2020 was a year to remember. Or maybe a year to forget. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, so we've rounded up photos we feel best represents 2020 in Wadena.
Wadena's Aiden Sutherland gets ready to fire a shot on goal from the circle during the Colder by the Lake Bantam Hockey Tournament in Superior. (Submitted photo)
While videos of other teachers showing dissections are already online, seventh and eighth grade science teacher Brad Wollum finds it nice for students to hear a familiar voice. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Outside the main entrance of the Wadena Clinic, Tri-County Health Care is accepting community donations of personal protective equipment, including medical-grade N95 masks, cloth face masks, clear plastic face shields, safety goggles, safety glasses, used scrubs and sealed bottles of hand sanitizer. The donations can be left on the table outside, and staff will later bring the items inside to be sanitized. Submitted photo
Tiffany Orsello, of Wadena, stands with a sign that states "White Silence = Violence. Orsello was on scene at the Wadena County Courthouse to share that just because it was a small town doesn't mean the community shouldn't come out against injustice. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Marilyn Neuerburg, Verndale, stands next to her newest flag addition, which is an eagle wood carving in honor of her late husband Bob who passed away in 2018. One of her favorite flags (back, left) is a wood flag purchased from Verndale Days. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
From "Women for Trump" to "Don't Tread on me", "Say Yes to Jesus" and an assortment of posters expressing angst towards Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the protest dived into a number of issues. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Wadena Super One store manager Jim Walz (left) and assistant manager Cheri Endres have, along with fellow employees, adjusted to change after change in the store throughout the pandemic, including empty shelves, one-way traffic and face masks. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Mud volleyball player Clayton Gallus, of Nevis, shakes off some mud after taking a dive to return a volley Saturday, Sept. 5, at Nimrod Jubilee Days. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Mike Tuinstra (third from left) talks to other area farmers about the progress being made on his roughly 200 acres of corn. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
During downtown sales on Saturday, Nov. 14, Buddy the Elf offered presents of coupons and candy to local shoppers. He made sure to stop through the winter wonderland of Hometown Crafts and Fabrics. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal