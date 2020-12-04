The tree, about 43 feet tall, fell Sunday morning, Nov. 29, after standing only a week in the middle of Main Avenue. The community had a virtual tree-lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 27.

After Park Rapids city and Chamber of Commerce officials took a look at the tree Thursday, Dec. 3, they decided the tree could not be put up again.

"As much as we would like to put the tree back up, too much damage has occurred to the tree, drawing into question the integrity of the tree," the chamber reported on their Facebook page. "Thank you all for your patience!"

The Park Rapids Downtown Association's web cam caught the action.

“We had some high winds on Sunday, and unfortunately, the high winds snapped the tree right at the base, where it went into the hole in the street,” said Butch De La Hunt, president/CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.