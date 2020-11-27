The Deer Creek Fire Department recently purchased a 1999 Freightliner FL80 pumper tanker truck for $95,000 to replace an existing older truck.

Wadena State Bank made a $10,000 donation and The Browne Family Foundation made a $10,000 donation for the purchase of the truck.

The truck was also funded by the Deer Creek Fire Relief Association ($10,000) and the United States Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program ($50,000). The remaining balance was divided between the city of Deer Creek and the townships of Compton, Deer Creek, Inman, Leaf Lake and Oak Valley, according to a Wadena State Bank news release.

On average, the Deer Creek Fire Department fields 80 calls a year with 15 calls being fire related, and the remainder being medical first response situations, according to the release. The department has 17 members.