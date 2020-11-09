Otter Tail County residents are encouraged to apply for Tech Packs, which provide a free laptop and internet access to residents who have experienced impacts due to COVID-19. Recipients will get to keep the tech pack.

The Tech Pack project is part of Otter Tail County's efforts to advance local broadband initiatives as a Blandin Broadband Community and by investing CARES Act funds to assist county residents who have experienced economic impacts due to COVID-19, according to a Viking Library news release.

The Tech Packs include:

a laptop and case;

wireless mouse;

wireless hotspot for Internet access (6 month wifi subscription included);

info about CareerForce resources and services.

The release stated Tech Packs will be awarded to Otter Tail County residents 18 years of age or older who:

have experienced job loss;

have experienced reduced hours;

saw a change or loss of household income;

face future uncertainty in industry;

have other barriers due to COVID-19 and do not have access to a working computer that is not shared (for example a children's computer for distance learning) and/or do not have access to Internet at their residence that is not through a phone plan.

One entry per resident will be accepted and only one Tech Pack will be awarded per residence.

Tech Pack recipients will be chosen using a randomized lottery system. If you are selected to receive a Tech Pack, you will be notified regarding pick up instructions by email or phone, according to the release.

If you apply and are not selected to receive a Tech Pack, a project member will reach out to you via phone shortly after the enrollment period to notify you.

How to apply

Applications are accepted Nov. 18-20 online at www.viking.lib.mn.us/tech-packs or by calling 218-739-5286 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.