The city of Deer Creek has been awarded $50,000 to be used towards a new firetruck.

The funds are part of the United States Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program for rural communities to expand essential community facilities and services, according to a USDA news release. Deer Creek fire chief Travis Collins said the city applied for the grant after planning and agreeing to purchase the truck for $100,000 about a year and a half ago.

The project also received $20,000 from Wadena State Bank and the Browne Family Foundation and $10,000 from the Deer Creek Fire Department Relief Organization, according to Collins. With these funds, Collins said the city and five surrounding townships had a "significant lowering" in their payments on the total cost of $95,000.

The new firetruck, a pumper tanker, has a 2,000 gallon tank that can pump water and drop water into drop tanks.

"It'll work good as a backup engine for us or any mutual aid calls with all the surrounding fire departments, we can either haul them water with it or set up at the engine and pump water," Collins said.

