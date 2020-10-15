FARGO — Fargo police said on Wednesday, Oct. 14 that the remains of a missing 80-year-old man had been found the day before in an unoccupied commercial building not far from the memory care facility he walked away from on Oct. 1.

Robert McKinnon was last seen alive about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, in the 4500 block of 36th Avenue South in southwestern Fargo, in the area of Maple View Memory Care where he resided.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the Fargo Police Department announced that McKinnon's remains had been found Tuesday afternoon after officers responded to a report of an unattended death at 3501 45th St. S.

Police followed up that Facebook post with another that said McKinnon was found in an unoccupied commercial building and there were no signs of foul play. They said an autopsy would be done to determine his cause of death.

McKinnon had mentioned wanting to go to his farm located in Dent, Minn., according to a Fargo Police Department Facebook post.